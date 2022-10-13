WEBER HOSTS YOUTH MONEY SKILLS VIRTUAL PROGRAM OCT. 13

East County News Service

Photo: CC-NC-ND via Bing

September 30, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Assemblymember Akilah Weber M.D. invites young people to participate in a virtual Youth Money Skills program on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. The program aims to teach financial independence skills to youths.

“Please share with youth in your households or in your communities. Before you know it, you'll be in charge of your own finances!” Dr. Weber states. “That's why I'd like to invite you to my FREE Financial Wellness Webinar presented by the USE Credit Union.

This workshop will outline financial fundamentals such as setting goals, making a budget, paying bills and other real-world skills.

Register for the webinar here.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can call Dr. Weber’s district office at (619) 465-7903 or visit her website.