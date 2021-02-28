WEED OUT HATE DAY EVENT IN SANTEE ON APRIL 3

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

Photo courtesy of Setche Kwamu-Nana

April 1, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) -- This Saturday, April 3,diversity expert and musician Setche Kwamu-Nana is organizing a Weed Out Hate event to be held at Santee’s West Hills Park from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

“In light of the rising violence, hate crimes, and polarization in our communities, though I’m not a conservative, I have been reaching out to conservatives in East County, where I used to live, to understand them and build bridges so we all can find common ground and make better choices for your communities,” said Kwamu-Nana, MBA-HRM, CDP, a diversity, inclusion, equity trainer and consultant via email.

Kwamu-Nana use to live in Santee.

“This weekend, I am planning a community building circle in Santee, in observance of Weed Out Hate Day on April 3, 2021,” said Setche-Kwamu. “I am a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) professional and also a facilitator at the National Conflict Resolution Center and write a Building Bridges DEI column for the Union-Tribune.”

Additionally, Setche-Kwamu, will present her recent song, Black Country Girl, as a tool to facilitate conversations around unconscious bias and race.

The event is free, but donations are appreciated. West Hills Park is located at 8790 Mast Boulevard in Santee. To register, see the Eventbrite link below.