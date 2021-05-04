WEEKEND GETAWAY: MOTHER’S DAY AT CARLSBAD FLOWER FIELDS

Story and video by Briana Gomez

View video: https://youtu.be/xra1kCSymCM

May 4, 2021 (Carlsbad) - It’s the last week to visit the beautiful Carlsbad Flower Fields. The fields will finish off their season on Mother’s Day this upcoming Sunday. but there’s still time to buy tickets.

The Flower Fields took a hit last year after COVID guidelines forced them to close a few weeks in the season.

While the 50+ acre area usually attracts between 150 to 200 thousand visitors during its 10 week opening, this year is likely to be a bit less as COVID protocol is still in place.

Guests can purchase tickets online, which helps the staff account for the number of people in the area. Masks are mandated, and social distancing is easy to adhere to in such an open area.

“We’ve got hand-washing stations, we doubled our bathroom cleaning staff, so we are wiping down all surfaces of high contact. We have a touchless system when you come in,” said Fred Clark, the General Manager of the Flower Fields.

“Everyone understands, all of our guests get it, you look around, everyone’s wearing masks, everyone’s following the protocols, and so it’s really great to see…” Clark added.

The Flower Fields are an 85-year-old endeavor of growing ranunculous, also called the Persian Buttercup. The Ranunculous species originated in the Middle East and Mediterranean,but tends to do well in San Diego which has a similar climate.

Although Ranunculous are the specialty, the fields are home to over 200 types of flowers.

Visitors can walk the fields or join the wagon tour.

Fresh flatbread pizza and other snacks are available to visitors.

There is also a child-friendly play area and most of the field is family friendly.

When asked about her favorite part of the job, seasonal worker Sharon Johnson who is on her fourth season said,

“Being outdoors, my friend Herb over here and the beautiful flowers, what more could you ask for?”

Clark recommends that next year visitors come in April as that is the peak of the season.

“Mid April is fantastic,” said Clark.

The attraction will be open through Mother’s Day. Get your tickets online while they are available.