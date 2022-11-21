WEST HILLS ALUM AND AZTEC FOOTBALL'S JACK BROWNING NAMED MOUNTAIN WEST SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Browning earns second special teams award of the season

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

November 21, 2022 (San Diego) - West Hills High alum and San Diego State senior Jack Browning has been named the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. It is the second MW weekly award of the season for Browning, who handles all three kicking duties for the Aztecs (7-4, 5-2 MW).

Browning helped SDSU to a 34-10 win at New Mexico on Friday night. Browning made both of his field goals (30 and 46 yards) and all four PATs, accounting for 10 of San Diego State’s 34 points. He also punted twice for a 52.5 average, including a career-long 63-yard boot. Browning kicked off seven times as well with four touchbacks for a 64.1 average, adding his second career tackle on a kickoff.

On the season, Browning has made 16 of 19 field goal attempts (84.2 pct.) with a long of 50 yards and all 28 PATs. In the punting game, Browning has punted 57 times for 2,622 yards (46.0 avg.) with a long of 63 yards. Out of his 57 punts, 27 have landed inside the 20-yard line, including 13 inside the 10 and six inside the 5 en route to a 42.32 net punt average. He’s also kicked off 51 times for 3,264 yards (64.0 avg.) with 29 touchbacks. Browning is ranked third in SDSU single-season history in punt average (46.0), seventh in field goal percentage (.842) and tied for 12th in field goals (16).

Browning is tied for the FBS lead in PAT percentage (100.00), and is tied for third in punts inside the 20-yard line (27, 1st in MW), 12th in net punt average (42.32, 1st in MW), 16th in total punt yards (2,622, 3rd in MW) and punt yards per game (238.36, 3rd in MW), tied for 16th in kickoff average (64.00, 1st in MW) and in field goals per game (1.45, T-3rd in MW), tied for 19th in field goals per game (1.45, T-3rd in MW) and made field goals (16, T-3rd in MW), 22nd in punt average (46.00, 1st in MW), tied for 22nd in punts per game (5.18, T-4th in MW) and tied for 24th in field goal attempts (19, 3rd in FBS) and total punts (56, T-5th in FBS). Browning is also second in the league in total kickoff touchbacks (29, T-58th in FBS) and total kickoff yards (3,264, 73rd in FBS), third in field goal percentage (84.21, T-35th in FBS) and kickoff touchback percentage (56.86, 49th in FBS), fourth in field goal attempts per game (1.73, T-26th in FBS) and total kickoffs (51), and sixth in total points (76, T-68th in FBS), total made PATs (28) and total attempted PATs (28).

It’s the third straight week an Aztec has won a MW player-of-the-week award and the fifth overall for a SDSU player. Browning won his first award on Sept. 26, while linebacker Michael Shawcroft (Oct. 24) and cornerback Dallas Branch (Nov. 7) garnered defensive accolades, and quarterback Jalen Mayden was named the MW Offensive Player of the Week last Monday (Nov. 14).