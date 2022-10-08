WEST HILLS ALUM KICKS SDSU FOOTBALL TO WIN OVER HAWAII

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

October 8, 2022 (San Diego) - The 2-3 (0-1 in the Mountain West) Aztecs host Hawaii tonight at Snapdragon Stadium.

The first half was scoreless until the end of the second when West Hills alum Jack Browning nailed a 45-yard field goal to put the Aztecs up 3-0 at the half.

A touchdown finally came for SDSU in the third when junior quarterback Jalen Mayden dumped it off to senior wideout Jordan Byrd, who made the sweet one-handed grab and took it in for the score. Hawaii got revenge with a huge touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Brayden Schager to senior wideout Zion Bowens and the Aztecs led 10-7 after three.

Browning added some insurance in the fourth with a 30-yard field goal. He did it again at the end of the game with another 30-yarder to give the Aztecs a low-scoring, but much needed 16-7 win.

UP NEXT