WEST HILLS HIGH SCHOOL PROM WILL BE UNDER THE STARS--WITH FIREWORKS

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

May 19, 2021 (Santee) -- Students at Santee’s West Hills High School, class of 2021, will be holding their senior prom on a football field. The event is titled: “Under the Stars” and is literally under a canopy of starlight this year.

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed many high schools’ senior prom plans. West Hills High School is also switching up their prom to be held this Saturday, May 22, as well. The dance floor will be at the 50-yard line with the stadium decorated with a light tunnel and more. It is undetermined if the football field lights will be dimmed for slow dances.

The event will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Additionally, the night will be capped off with fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

The senior class officers of 2021, according to the online notice, have been putting together the event for months. The cut-off date for the tickets was May 17th.

Residents, far and near, will get to celebrate with students by enjoying the fireworks.

All Covid-19 procedures and practices will be intact.