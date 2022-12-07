WEST HILLS HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT UNDER EVALUATION AFTER THREATS

East County News Service

December 7, 2022 (Santee) - A 14-year-old boy is being evaluated at a hospital as a safety precaution after threatening to hurt students and staff at West Hills High School.

Deputies with the Santee Sheriff's Station were notified of the threat on Monday, December 5 just after 10:00 p.m. The threat was posted on social media and mentions bringing his grandparents' guns to school because of his failing grades.

Deputies identified the student who wrote the message and contacted him and his parents in the City of San Diego. Deputies took the boy to a hospital for evaluation.

There is no immediate threat to public safety and classes resumed as normal on Tuesday, December 6. As a precaution deputies are providing extra patrols on campus.

The Sheriff wants to remind students that if they hear any threats or even potential violence, they can always approach our school resource deputies or call the Anonymous Student Speaking Out Hotline at (888) 580-8477.