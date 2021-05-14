WESTBOUND HIGHWAY 94 CLOSED SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHTS FROM AVOCADO BLVD. TO KENWOOD DRIVE

Source: Caltrans

May 14, 2021 (Spring Valley) -- Crews will close all lanes of westbound State Route 94 (SR-94) from Avocado Boulevard/Calavo Drive to Kenwood Drive Sunday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to Caltrans. The westbound SR-94 nightime closures include the on-ramp from Avocado Boulevard/Calavo Drive, the off- and on-ramps at Sweetwater Springs Road/Campo Drive, and the Kenwood Drive off-ramp.

The closures are needed to improve safety for highway workers during ongoing pavement work and curb-ramp upgrades.

Motorists on westbound SR-94 will be detoured onto southbound State Route 54/Jamacha Boulevard, then north onto Sweetwater Springs Boulevard/Campo Road, to Kenwood Drive to State Route 94.

Nearby residents may hear construction noise including backup alarms during work activities. Construction crews will minimize noise as much as possible.

Caltrans reminds drivers to pay attention to construction signs on the roadway and to always Be Work Zone Alert.

The work schedule is subject to change based on traffic incidents, weather conditions, or construction related issues.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

