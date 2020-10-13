WESTERN DENTAL OPENS OFFICE IN LEMON GROVE

East County News Service

October 13, 2020 (Lemon Grove) - Western Dental & Orthodontics today announced the opening of a new Western Dental & Orthodontics office in the San Diego community of Lemon Grove.

The new office is located at 7046 Broadway at the MLK Jr. Freeway, Highway 94, and adjacent to Albertsons in a major retail center. With the addition of the new office, Western Dental now operates 234 offices in California.

“Patients will find comprehensive dental care all under one roof at our new Lemon Grove office,” said Dr. John Luther, Chief Dental Officer for Western Dental. “It’s truly a ‘dental home’ for Lemon Grove residents.”

The new office provides a full range of dental services, including general dentistry, orthodontics, oral surgery, dental implants and oral hygiene services, and is comprised of 12 operatory and exam rooms, including four treatment rooms dedicated to endodontics and pediatric dentistry in over 4,500 square feet.

“Our new office is located in one of the busiest areas of Lemon Grove,” said Dr. Navya Jampala, Managing Doctor. “It’s a lovely community, and our staff is eager to give patients and their families a warm welcome and excellent dental care.”

Western Dental serves patients covered by the Medi-Cal Dental program (known as Denti-Cal) at all of its California offices, in addition to accepting uninsured and privately insured patients. Western Dental is the leading provider of services to the Denti-Cal program, which provides health care benefits for more than 13 million low-income individuals and families in California.

The office is open on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office is closed Thursdays. A virtual open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony are planned.

According to the press release, “Western Dental (with its supported affiliates, including Brident Dental & Orthodontics and Vital Smiles) is one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable oral health care, serving approximately 3 million patient visits annually in 325 affiliated offices throughout California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and Alabama. In addition to general dentistry, Western Dental offers orthodontics, oral surgery, pediatric dentistry, periodontics and endodontics in its offices, creating a convenient full service “Dental Home.” All of Western Dental’s services are backed by a unique quality assurance system that electronically monitors all patient visits, treatments, dental staff and clinical performance to enable high-quality care. “

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.