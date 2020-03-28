WHAT’S OPEN AND CLOSED IN BORREGO SPRINGS

By Miriam Raftery

March 28, 2020 (Borrego Springs) – The Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce has sent an e-mail with information for Borrego-area residents on what’s open and closed.

With the state and county urging people to stay home except for necessary outings, major resorts including La Casa Del Zorro and Ram’s Hill are closed until mid-April.

Carlee’s is offering grocery delivery, with orders called in before 6 p.m Sunday for Tuesday delivery, or before 6 p.m. Wednesday for Friday delivery.

Some restaurants such as Coyote Steakhouse, Borrego Springs Resort, and Carlee’s are also offering curbside delivery of take-out meals.

The Anza-Borrego Desert State Park is open for hikers, but the visitor’s center is closed.

Below is a full list of what businesses are open in Borrego – and which are not – during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Courtesy: Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce. As of late March 2020