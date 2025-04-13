WHAT'S BREWING? SANTEE STREET FAIR AND CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL MAY 24

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

April 13, 2025 (Santee) – The Santee Street Fair and Craft Beer returns May 24. This annual event features a beer garden featuring craft brews, wine and spirits, kids’ zones with carnival rides and games, live music and entertainment, plus over200 vendors showcasing local arrtisans and businesses.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the intersection of Town Center Parkway and Riverview Parkway in Santee.

This event, hosted by the Santee Chamber of Commerce and the City of Santee, is for ages 21 and up, and it’s dog-friendly.

To  find more information, visit https://santeestreetfair.com/

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons