WHEELCHAIR-BOUND MAN STRUCK, KILLED IN EL CAJON

East County News Service East County News Service

May 23, 2020 (San Diego) – A 76-year-old man in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle on the evening of Tuesday, May 19 while crossing the 1000 block of Broadway in an unmarked area.

El Cajon Police and San Miguel Fire department responded to 911 calls and initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The victim was transported to the Sharp Memorial Hospital emergency department, where he was pronounced dead, according to the County Medical Examiner.