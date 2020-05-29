WHERE TO FIND COVID-19 TESTS: NEW RURAL SITES ANNOUNCED FOR JUNE 1-6

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Drive-up testing, courtesy of San Diego County News Service

May 29, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – COVID-19 tests are now widely available to everyone. There are several options for testing across our region.

People who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their health care provider and arrange for testing, or call 2-1-1 if you don’t have a doctor.

For those without symptoms, call 2-1-1 for a referral to one of the many testing sites countywide, including drive-up test sites. All require an appointment through 2-1-1.

Or you can get a free test by signing up on the state website (in East County, free state testing is available at Grossmont College).

Testing in Rural Communities

CAL FIRE and the San Diego County Fire Authority announced six more dates when testing will be offered in rural communities.

Drive-up testing sites will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in five communities. An appointment is necessary, and you can make one by calling 2-1-1. The sites will be on:

June 1 & 2: San Diego County Library, 1275 Main St., Ramona, CA 92065

June 3: San Diego County Library: 31466 Hwy 94, Campo, CA 91906

June 4: Pauma Valley School, 33158 Cole Grade Rd., Pauma Valley, CA 92061

June 5: San Diego County Library, 3407 Hwy 78, Julian, CA 92036

June 6: CAL FIRE Monte Vista HQ, 2249 Jamacha Rd., El Cajon, CA 92019

Other new county testing sites are:

Aquatica



2052 Entertainment Circle, Chula Vista, CA 91911



Monday to Friday (Starts May 29)



9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

St. Anthony’s of Padua



410 W 18th Street, National City, CA 91950



Sunday, Wednesday and Friday



10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The San Diego LGBT Community Center



3909 Centre St. San Diego, CA 92103



Mondays (Starts June 1)



11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

University of San Diego – Parking Lot



5998 Alcala Park, San Diego, CA 92110



Monday to Friday (Starts May 29)



9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Coastal Live Well Center



1701 Mission Ave., Oceanside, CA 92058



Monday to Friday (Starts May 29)



10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Given the testing priorities provided at the federal, state and local level, anyone who wants a test can get it,” Wooten said.

More COVID-19 Information

The County’s COVID-19 webpage contains additional information on the disease, including a graph showing new positive cases and total cases reported by date. The data is also broken down by gender, race and ethnic/race group. An interactive dashboard with several COVID-19 indicators is being updated daily. For more information, visit coronavirus-sd.com.