WHERE TO GET THE MONKEYPOX VACCINE LOCALLY

Source: San Diego County News Service

August 9, 2022 (San Diego) – The County of San Diego continues to receive a limited number of monkeypox vaccines from the state. The vaccines are available to people at highest risk of contracting the disease and to those whose immune systems are compromised, though the risk to the general public remains low.

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention primarily recommends the monkeypox vaccine for people exposed to someone who has been diagnosed with confirmed or probable monkeypox infection and persons with immunocompromising conditions who are at greater risk of developing severe disease or complications if they contract the virus. Although monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease, the current outbreak has been primarily in men who have sex with multiple male partners.

Vaccine locations

Vaccines can be found at the following healthcare systems, federally qualified health centers and clinics by appointment only:

County Public Health Centers and STD clinics also have about 300 doses of vaccine available by appointment only, as well.

Of the 1,550 doses being distributed this week, almost all are to the healthcare providers and clinics above, as well as a county reserve for close contacts of confirmed or probable cases.

Where Is Testing Available?

Testing is widely available through healthcare providers and involves using a swab to sample suspect skin lesions. People with no healthcare provider, who need testing, can call 2-1-1 to be referred to a provider. 2-1-1 is not presently providing vaccination appointments.

What About Second Doses?

The monkeypox vaccine is a two-dose series, administered 28 days apart. Following guidance from the California Department of Public Health, given the low supply of vaccine, the County is presently recommending that first doses be administered to as many eligible people as possible. One dose of the monkeypox vaccine is 80% effective. Second doses will be administered when more vaccine is available.

“Our goal is to get one dose into as many people’s eligible arms as possible,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “When we get more vaccine, we can start giving second doses for even higher efficacy.”

Since late May, the County has received 4,687 doses of monkeypox vaccine. Of those, 3,251 have been distributed and 2,267 have been administered. The number administered might be higher because it takes a few days for the vaccine registry to be updated. As more doses are allotted to the region, the County will expand distribution.

For more information about monkeypox, visit the County’s monkeypox website, which is updated at about 4 p.m. each weekday afternoon. To receive text messages about monkeypox, text COSD MONKEYPOX to 468-311.