WHERE TO RING IN THE NEW YEAR IN EAST COUNTY

By Miriam Raftery

December 15, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – Several local venues are planning New Year’s Eve parties on December 31st including Viejas Casino and Resort with a signature ball drop and fireworks, Jamul Casino with a rocking party atop the new Rooftop venue, Courtyard Marriott in El Cajon with dancing at a benefit to help children with cancer, dance bands and more at Pala Casino, plus fishing at Lake Jennings beneath the light of a full moon on New Year’s night, January 1, 2022.

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY AT COURTYARD MARRIOTT IN EL CAJON

Courtyard Marriott in El Cajon will host a New Year’s Eve party starting at 9 p.m. December 31 with music including Usama Zakaria, Raad Korkees and DJ Rony, dancing, a buffet dinner, games, a raffle and the grand prize: a diamond ring donated by Baghdad Jewelry.



All proceeds will be donated to Help Kids with Cancer and to St. Paul Syriac Church.



Regular Ticket: $110; VIP Ticket: $130 (includes VIP table, VIP parking and bottle service)



Kids under 10: $60



For details, call or text Marwan Khaleel (619) 382-7362.

JAMUL CASINO NEW YEAR’S CELEBRATIONS

Jamul Casino in Jamul is offering a variety of New Year’s Eve celebrations as well as activities on New Year’s Day.

The fun starts with “Noon Year’s Eve” as guests at slot machines or tables will receive $20 in free play.

Then at 4 p.m. and again at 6:30, “Who’s Bad”, the original Michael Jackson tribute band that’s sold out worldwide will perform renditions of the king of Pop’s music at the beautiful new venue, The Rooftop. Dress for a night under the stars to enjoy a surf and turf dinner along with the show. Cost is $150 per person. View the menu. Reserve Tickets for 4:00 p.m. Show, Reserve Tickets for 6:30 p.m. Show.

At 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., a sumptuous VIP-only dinner of steak and seafood will be served at the Prime Cut restaurant along with a classic Motown soundtrack featuring Sam Tillman, electric violinist Amy Serrano, Jeanne Moss and DJ Sophia Lin. View the menu.

Jamul Casino will also present Latin Night at Tony Gwynn’s Sports Bar from 5-10 p.m. with endless dining service for $69.95 at a Latin themed buffet, plus music and dancing to Kimba Light + Serena playing a fusion of salsa, timba, merengue, bachata, reggaeton, hip-hop and fun. Tickets are available at the door, with music and dancing from 8:30 to p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

A New Year’s Eve Party on the Rooftop from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. will feature the 80z All-Stars. Rock the night away and dress for a night under the stars. Table reservations are available.

The Jive Lounge will feature the Frankie Fontaine band from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. with top 40 tunes, old school rhythm and blues plus Latin favorites from this high energy band.

Other entertainers will be on the casino floor and Loft 94, as well the Jive Lounge with free admission to those venues.

On New Year’s Day, Jamul Casino is serving up a champagne brunch at Tony Gwynn’s for $59.95 a person for endless dining from noon to 10 p.m. There will be entertainment by the SMF Trio form noon to 4 p.m.

For full details on these events and more, visit https://www.jamulcasinosd.com/nye2022/.

VIEJAS OUTDOOR NEW YEAR’S BASH AND BALL

Viejas Casino and Resort at the Park will host a New Year’s Eve party on Friday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. The event will feature DJ and Playboy playmate Nicole Night as well as live entertainment from Rising Star and go-go dancers from the Femme Fatal Dancers.

Guests can also savor signature dishes, crafted cocktails, then watch the midnight ball drop and fireworks show.

Admission cost is $10. For details, see https://viejas.com/event/nye2022/.

NEW MOON FISHING ON NEW YEAR’S DAY AT LAKE JENNINGS

Kick off 2022 with fishing under the new moon. Lake Jennings in Lakeside will be open for fishing and boating until 10:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1st. The entrance gate will close at 8:00 p.m. Full sized lanterns required after 5:00 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.lakejennings.org.

PALA CASINO SPA RESORT NEW YEAR’S EVE ENTERTAINMENT

Pala Casino Spa Resort has announced its entertainment lineup for New Year’s Eve on Friday, December 31, featuring some of the top local dance bands. Guests can celebrate the new year throughout the afternoon and late into the evening with high energy events at both the Center Bar and Events Center. Admission is free at each venue. Here is the entertainment lineup:

In the afternoon, Forward Motion will perform at the Center Bar from 12:30 to 4:15 p.m., followed by Dudes of San Diego from 4:45 to 8:25 p.m. From 9 p.m. to 12:40 a.m., Jazmine Rogers Band and DJ G-Squared will entertain, also at the Center Bar.

Pulp Vixen and DJ Eddey will entertain in the events center from 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve until 1:15 a.m. New Year’s morning.

Learn more about the upcoming events at Pala Casino Spa Resort by visiting https://www.palacasino.com/entertainment/all-entertainment/.