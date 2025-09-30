Why has the federal government been shut down and what is affected?





Democrats take stand to protect healthcare coverage as Republicans adjourn with negotiating





By G. A. McNeeley





October 1, 2025 -- The Democratic and Republican proposals that would’ve funded the government beyond Tuesday, September 30, failed within The Senate during the eleventh hour, which effectively shut the government down at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, October 1.





The federal government ran out of money after a Democratic-backed spending bill that would’ve extended health care subsidies under the Affordable Care Act and reversed cuts to Medicaid failed. The Republican-backed stopgap funding measure that would’ve funded the government for seven weeks also failed.





Democrats have refused to back a Republican bill that will make it harder for Americans to afford healthcare. They’re calling for an extension of the tax credits (which are set to expire) that have made health insurance cheaper for millions of Americans, and for a reversal of cuts to Medicaid that were made by President Donald Trump.

They also oppose spending cuts to government health agencies, according to The BBC.

What Has Everyone Been Saying About The Shutdown?





Following the two failed votes on Tuesday, September 30, White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought told federal agencies they "should now execute their plans for an orderly shutdown,” according to ABC News.





Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urged Republicans to come to the negotiating table after The Senate failed to pass a measure to avert this government shutdown.





"We want to sit down and negotiate, but the Republicans can't do it in their partisan way, where they just say.’It's our way or the highway,’" Schumer said at a news conference following Senate votes Tuesday night, according to ABC News.





Trump and a bipartisan group of congressional leaders met at The White House on Monday, September 29, to attempt to avoid this shutdown.





Vice President JD Vance said, "I think we're headed to a shutdown because the Democrats won't do the right thing," following that meeting, according to ABC News.





Republicans control both chambers of Congress, but they’re short of the 60 votes they needed to pass that spending bill within The Senate, which means Democrats have some leverage, BBC reports .





Republicans adjourned the Senate until Friday, meaning the government will stay shut down at least until then.





How Have Federal Employee Salaries Been Affected By The Shutdown?





Federal workers and active-duty military service members won’t receive a paycheck during this government shutdown. The White House also threatened mass layoffs of federal employees, in addition to furlough notices, before the shutdown happened, according to NPR.





The only salaries the federal government will continue to pay during this shutdown will be to members of Congress and the president, according to the Constitution. Elected officials can request that their paychecks be deferred while the shutdown is ongoing, but federal employees and military members will get paid once the shutdown is over.





How Have Benefit Programs Been Affected By The Shutdown?





Social Security and other benefits will continue, but there could be some service delays, such as the processing of applications. During the shutdown, the first to feel the pinch might be the mothers and young children who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) food program.





Georgia Machell, President and CEO of the National WIC Association says, "the timing of this shutdown threat at the start of the fiscal year puts WIC at risk of rapidly running out of funds,” according to NPR. “A prolonged federal government shutdown of more than one week puts WIC families at risk."





Whether WIC could continue during a prolonged shutdown would vary depending on whether states could access other contingency funds. Additionally, The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will last longer, but could also run out if this shutdown dragged on.





How Has The Education Department Been Affected By The Shutdown?





The Department of Education will continue to disburse student aid through Pell Grants and Federal Direct Student Loans that goes to nearly 10 million students at 5,400 schools, according to the department itself. They added that borrowers still need to make their loan payments during the shutdown, according to NBC News.





In the first week of this government shutdown, the Education Department will furlough about 95% of staff who don't work on federal student aid, according to their memo. The department will also halt new grant-making activities during a lapse in funding.





How Has The Health Department Been Affected By The Shutdown?





The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in its contingency plan that it expects more than 32,000 of its nearly 80,000 workers to be furloughed during the shutdown, according to NBC News.





The HHS said “excepted activities” will continue, such as responses to pandemic, flu and hurricanes. The HHS also said it won’t process Freedom of Information Act requests during a shutdown.





The National Institutes of Health (NIH) will continue research and clinical services necessary to protect human life and government property. However, research contracts and grants to external organizations, such as universities, will freeze, and the NIH won’t admit new patients to its research hospital unless medically necessary, according to NBC News.





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) contingency plan said it will continue to monitor and respond to disease outbreaks, but it will be hampered in providing the public with health-related information.





The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will continue exempt activities, such as drug and medical device reviews and recalls, monitoring and responding to foodborne illnesses and the flu, pursuing some investigations when the agency believes the public is at risk, and screening food and medical products imported to the U.S., according to NBC News.





The FDA won’t process new drug applications and medical device submissions. The agency warned it won’t support staff that oversee protection of unsafe or ineffective drugs unless it’s an imminent threat.





How Has Air Travel Been Affected By The Shutdown?





Air traffic controllers and most Transportation Security Administration employees are considered "essential workers" who have to stay on the job, even if it means working without pay while the rest of the federal government shuts down. If this shutdown is dragged out, travelers might also see "sick-outs" of key personnel, according to NPR.





If you're making any international travel plans in the new year, you might need to build in some more time for passport renewals. U.S. passport agencies will remain open, but it might take longer to process applications with some employees furloughed.





How Has The National Park Service Been Affected By The Shutdown?





The National Park Service’s plan from previous years says parks will generally be closed during a funding lapse, according to NBC News. In the past, they’ve also planned to reduce its nearly 20,000 personnel by about a third during the shutdown.





The agency discouraged people from visiting sites that are still physically accessible during a closure, noting there would be "significantly reduced visitor services." It also says parks won’t be able to provide regular road or trail condition updates, and their websites and social media platforms won’t be maintained.





National Forests halt issuance of permits for trails and camping





Locally, a Cleveland National Forest employee told ECM on Monday that the Descanso office would be closed during the shutdown and that no permits will be issued for hiking or camping in national forests, including popular East County campgrounds and trails such as to Cedar Creek Falls and Three Sisters Falls.





How Has The Weather Service Been Affected By The Shutdown?





Ahead of past possible shutdowns, the National Weather Service said it would continue to provide routine forecasts, as well as extreme weather watch and warning information. Other day-to-day weather operations will continue uninterrupted, including urgent repairs to radar and other key equipment, according to NPR.





According to the National Weather Service, the shutdown could delay routine maintenance, upgrades, and long-term projects for less critical services. Previous shutdowns delayed the processing of long-term weather and climate data at other federal agencies.





What about FEMA disaster aid?





Most employees of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are considered exempt and will be available for any emergency or disasters. However, their main funding source, the Disaster Relief Fund, is running dangerously low and needs congressional approval for additional funds, according to NPR.





During the shutdown, FEMA would implement immediate needs funding, and this could mean delays in reimbursements to states and local governments. Additionally, FEMA administers the National Flood Insurance Program, which is now expected to lapse.





President Donald Trump has called for the elimination of FEMA, as ECM has reported. California Attorney General Rob Bonta has filed a lawsuit seeking to halt funding cuts to FEMA, however federal courts may soon faced curtailed operations if the government shutdown is prolonged, ABC News reports.





