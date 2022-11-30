WHY THE NATIVITY? LOCAL CAMELS PLAY KEY ROLES IN NEW FILM

East County News Service

View trailer of “Why the Nativity”

November 30, 2022 (Ramona) – If you watch the docudrama “Why the Nativity” that opened over Thanksgiving weekend, you’ll see some local talent. Camels and their handlers from Oasis Camel Dairy in Ramona are key players in the film, which depicts the Christmas story in Bethlehem.

“We are so grateful for our opportunity to work with Turning Point Studios,” Gil and Nancy Riegler, owners of Oasis Camel Dairy, wrote in a newsletter to their clients and friends. Crews from Oasis filmed at three locations in San Diego County in May and June, but were asked to keep their behind-the-scenes photos under wraps until the film’s release.

“As you can imagine, we have tons of pictures and video clips! The best of the best including funny, epic, sweet, gorgeous etc will be on our website soon as a collection. In the meantime, we are posting on our facebook page and instagram feed so be sure to follow this beautiful journey with us!” the Oasis newsletter adds

Among the photos is a shot of Gil Reigler in costume with one of his camels, or as the Oasis newsletter states, “Just two cool guys playing the roles that they were born to play!”

Another image shows camels and horses present for the arrival of the Kings in Bethlehem – a scene with over 100 actors and crew members.

Yet another image shows the camel named Camelot guzzling water. Over 47,000 bottles of water were consumed on the set.