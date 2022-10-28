WHY IS THE SPRING VALLEY COMMUNITY PLANNING GROUP STILL MEETING ON ZOOM?

By Jake Christie

October 28, 2022 (Spring Valley) – While many other local planning groups and governmental bodies have resumed in-person meetings that were suspended due to COVID-19, the Spring Valley Community Planning Group (SVCPG) is still meeting only virtually.

This reporter contacted Tim Snyder, chairman of the SVCPG to ask why his group is still meeting on Zoom, with options to watch online or call in and listen to audio. According to Snyder there are two reasons: the Helix Water District is not allowing anybody into their “training room,” which previously was used by both the SVCPG and the Valley de Oro Community Planning Group (VDOCPG) for decades. Helix has discontinued use by outside groups due to the district’s strict COVID-19 rules. The other reason is the many older planners who are not willing to be in a room with others, even with a mask.

As it stands, the Valle de Oro group meets publicly at the Rancho San Diego Library’s Community Room, while the Spring Valley group is trapped online until planners can find a venue, or reclaim either the Helix Water site or the Fire District Boardroom on Austin Drive—and all planners agree to resume public meetings.