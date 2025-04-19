WILD IN THE COUNTRY FUNDRAISER COMING MAY 17; GALA HELPS LIONS, TIGERS & BEARS

Photo and story by Karen Pearlman

April 19, 2025 (Alpine) – The permanent refuge for a bevy of rescued wild animals, Lions, Tigers & Bears isn’t your average animal sanctuary -- so don’t expect its annual fundraiser to be anything but extraordinary.

The Alpine-based nonprofit will welcome visitors to its big cats and bears haven for the annual Wild in the Country 2025 next month. The annual event, including live and silent auctions, live entertainment, gourmet food, drinks and more, is set for 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 17. A VIP reception is also offered from 1 to 2 p.m.

This year’s Wild in the Country is hosted by Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist Maria Arcega-Dunn, bringing a new level of energy and community connection to the event.

Established in 2002 by animal welfare advocate Bobbi Brink and nestled in a cozy spot on Martin Way in the hills of Alpine, Lions Tigers & Bears offers peaceful refuge for more than 65 rescued wild animals, including lions, tigers, bears, leopards and other exotic species that once lived in captivity or abusive conditions.

The event will raise money to support food, medical care and spacious, natural habitats for animals with nowhere else to go. Many of the residents at the sanctuary were rescued from roadside zoos, circuses, private ownership or the exotic animal trade.

“Wild in the Country is our biggest and most exciting event of the year,” said Brink, the sanctuary’s founder and director. “Approximately 500 guests will experience a truly unforgettable afternoon at the sanctuary — complete with gourmet food, craft cocktails, and live entertainment in the heart of San Diego’s beautiful countryside.

“There will be a silent auction filled with one-of-a-kind items and unique experiences, and a thrilling live auction led by Storage Wars star and celebrity auctioneer Sean Kelly. Plus, you'll get the opportunity to see our rescued big cats and bears up close, in a peaceful, natural setting that reflects the true meaning of sanctuary.”

The fundraiser is critical, helping the group provide everything from daily nutrition to advanced veterinary care. It also seeks to help educate the public about why wild animals don’t belong in backyards or basements.

The group receives no federal funding, so the event is critical to sustaining its mission.

“It also helps fund future rescue missions, educational outreach and advocacy efforts to end the exotic animal trade,” Brink said.

Brink said that many of the animals LTB rescues come from tragic, often horrific circumstances — abuse, neglect, the illegal pet trade or exploitation in entertainment.

“Providing medical care and rehabilitating these animals can be complex and extremely costly,” she said. “We also face logistical challenges in coordinating safe rescues and transporting animals across the country. And of course, maintaining a high standard of care for each animal for life is a major, ongoing responsibility.”

Lions Tigers & Bears is one of the few accredited big cat and bear sanctuaries in the country, operating on 93 acres of protected land. The sanctuary is not open to the general public in the traditional zoo sense, but rather through guided educational visits and private events – making the fundraiser even more vital.

The sanctuary also advocates for stronger laws to protect animals from exploitation. Brink has long been involved in legislative efforts at both the state and federal levels, pushing for tighter regulation of private ownership and stricter enforcement of animal welfare standards.

Guests attending the event can expect an up-close experience unlike any other. With guided visits to the animals’ habitats, gourmet food, auctions and stories of survival and second chances, the fundraiser blends compassion with conservation.

The sanctuary has expanded auction offerings, introduced more exclusive experiences, and upgraded the food and drink selections to include gourmet tastings and handcrafted cocktails for the event.

Brink said there are also new sponsors and partners on board and said, “This year promises to be our most dynamic and impactful yet!”

Brink said she hopes visitor leave LTB with a deeper understanding of the plight of exotic animals in captivity and the importance of accredited sanctuaries.

“Seeing these majestic animals up close — many of whom have endured so much — can be life-changing,” she said. “Our goal is to inspire compassion, advocacy and a commitment to creating a better world for animals.”

Brink emphasizes that wildlife sanctuaries are not just places of refuge — they are lifelines.

Accredited sanctuaries like Lions Tigers & Bears are often the last hope for animals who have suffered “unthinkable abuse,” she said.

“We provide a voice for the voiceless and educate the public on the realities of the exotic animal trade,” she said. “Without accredited sanctuaries, many of these animals would have nowhere to go. We’re here to give them the life they were always meant to have — free from fear, pain and exploitation. And let’s not forget… animals give so much back to us. It’s people helping animals — and animals helping people.”

Tickets need to be purchased in advance and the event will take place, rain or shine, she said. Ticket prices start at $165 per person, with children’s tickets for those 12 and under $50 with the purchase of an adult ticket. Tables are also available for purchase.

For those unable to attend the fundraiser, donations can also be made online through the sanctuary’s website at https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/ and can participate in silent and live auctions through LTB’s mobile bidding app. (Visit this site to register, browse the auction items and place bids.)