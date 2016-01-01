Wild Night Out: Camp alongside rescued big cats at Lions Tigers & Bears' spooky campover

East County News Service East County News Service

Oct. 3, 2025 (Alpine) -- For a unique, once-a-year experience, Lions Tigers & Bears sanctuary in San Diego County is inviting the public to its annual Spooky Campover event on Friday, Oct. 24.

The overnight campout offers the rare chance to sleep under the stars -- surrounded by the sounds of rescued big cats and other sanctuary animals.

The "spooky celebration" packs in a night of Halloween-themed fun.

Attendees will enjoy campfire songs, pumpkin carving and a Halloween costume contest.

For those who dare, an all-ages haunted house will also be part of the evening's entertainment.

Visitors can also test their knowledge in an animal trivia challenge (with clues available on the LTB website ), make s'mores, and sip on hot cocoa by the campfire.

The fun doesn't end when the sun comes up the next day. The following morning features the "Pumpkin Bash."

The special morning sanctuary visit which starts at 10 a.m. allows campers to watch the big cats and wildlife receive their Halloween treats, all tucked inside the very pumpkins carved by campers the night before. This enrichment activity provides a fascinating and educational sight for all ages.

The event offers an unforgettable experience while supporting a vital cause. The Spooky Campover is a crucial fundraiser, with all proceeds directly supporting the rescued animals at the sanctuary.