WILD WEATHER CONTINUES: THUNDERSTORMS, FLASH FLOODS AND HIGH HEAT

By Miriam Raftery

August 22, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) -- The monsoon season is here – with mountain thunderstorms expected each afternoon through Monday with brief heavy rain, small hail, lightning and strong erratic winds. There is also a potential for flash flooding today and tomorrow across our inland region, as this map shows.

While thousands of lightning strikes across northern and central California have caused major wildfires, Southern California has also had numerous lightning strikes, as the Earth Network image sent by the National Weather Service shows for Friday, Aug. 21:

Above normal temperatures will continue through next week, putting hikers, the elderly, the homeless, and households without air conditioning at risk of heat-related illnesses, the NWS warns. Even low temperatures likely won’t dip below 70, even on the coast.

Last week, Campo and Borrego Springs shattered all-time heat records, with a week-long average mean high temperature of 106.6 in Campo and a scorching 106.7 in Borrego for the week ending August 20, 2020. Campo broke record highs for six days in a row.





