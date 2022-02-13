WILD WINDS IN ALPINE

By Miriam Raftery

February 13, 2022 (Alpine) – High winds howled through Alpine this week, causing damage to homes over multiple days.

In the Loving Life Alpine group on Facebook, residents posted descriptions and photos, including some also sent to ECM via email.

Brandon Hamilton came home on Thursday, February 10th to find his propane barbecue submerged in his swimming pool. (photo, left)

His post prompted quips from neighbors who posted quips about a BBQ pool party and a need for snorkels.

Elizabeth Livingston wrote, “Lost all of my carport.” Her damage occurred on Sunday, February 6, she told ECM. (photo, right)

Lisa Dawn Reese described the scenario as “hurricane force winds.”

Lori Lee, who lives atop a hill on Viejas View Place, confirms, “My weather station showed an 84 mph gust. CRAZY WINDS!!”

Jennifer Rye posted, “Our 4-yard dumpster got blown down our hill and came to rest about 100 feet down…plus split trees, trash and dirt everywhere. Our pool is full of dirt and leaves.”

John Bahl said he had items that weighed over 100 pounds that were moved 10 feet by the winds.

Sheila Pinto posted that “trampolines blew through windows.”

Others described patio furniture and umbrellas hurtling down driveways or toppling over, as well as shopping carts blowing across the parking lot at Albertson’s supermarket.

Two power poles were replaced by SDG&E after a huge tree fell on lines, according to Helen Keilholtz. But it could have been worse. One resident noted, “At least it didn’t cause a fire.”

ECM has asked the National Weather Service for data on the wind speeds recorded in Alpine, and will update this article once we receive a response.