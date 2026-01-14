Wildlife Research Institute announces 2026 "HawkWatch" series at Ramona Grasslands

East County News Service East County News Service

Jan. 21, 2026 (Ramona) — The Wildlife Research Institute (WRI) began its annual "HawkWatch" program on Jan. 3 and has had two more events since then, all offering the public a direct look at one of Southern California's most significant raptor populations, but more programming is coming.

The free weekly events, held at Begent Ranch in the Ramona Grasslands, combine educational presentations with guided field observations of local and migratory birds of prey.

The rest of the dates for 2026 are as follows: Jan. 24, Jan. 31, Feb. 7, Feb. 14, Feb. 21 and Feb. 28. Each session begins at 10 a.m., with a suggested arrival time of 9:30 a.m. to secure parking.

The series is at as the 7,000-acre Ramona Grasslands, an area preserved through a collaborative multi-year effort between WRI, The Nature Conservancy and the County of San Diego, which serves as a critical wildlife corridor in the region. The site is a primary wintering feeding ground for species including Ferruginous Hawks and Snow Geese, and it hosts one of the few remaining Burrowing Owl populations in the county.

The program consists of a 90-minute to two-hour seated presentation featuring "ambassador" raptors and expert biologists.

Following the talk, attendees can participate in a self-guided roadside observation tour. Volunteers will be stationed with high-powered telescopes along a two-mile paved route to help visitors identify wild birds, including a Bald Eagle nest that has been active on the site since 2012.

WRI is a San Diego-based nonprofit that operates as a land trust and research organization dedicated to preserving regional biodiversity.

The institute’s work involves ongoing advocacy and research into threatened species. The return of nesting Bald Eagles in 2012 is cited by researchers as a primary indicator of the habitat’s successful restoration. Beyond raptors, the grasslands support a variety of indigenous wildlife.

The events at Begent Ranch, 18528 Highland Valley Road in Ramona, are free to the public and include parking, coffee and donuts. The programming is not at the actualy WRI headquarters, but at a private residence only open to the public during Hawk Watch.

The seated portion of the program is held rain or shine; in the event of rain, the presentation moves inside the barn, though falconry flight displays may be restricted.