WIN A WIEGHORST! BID ONLNE NOW FOR SIGNED, LIMITED-EDITION PRINTS TO BENEFIT EAST COUNTY MAGAZINE AND EAST COUNTY ART ASSOCIATION

By Miriam Raftery

June 17, 2022 (El Cajon) – Bidding is now open online for a special auction of two signed, limited edition, framed and matted prints by Olaf Wieghorst, an internationally recognized artist considered one of the top painters of Western art. Some of his works sold for over a million dollars during his lifetime. Proceeds will benefit both the East County Art Association and East County Magazine. Now you can own one of Wieghorst’s exceptional works, Spring Rain and Beef Herd.

About the auction:

The auction opens online (see below to bid), and will close on Saturday, June 25 at 3 p.m. during the ECAA’s upcoming event, “Ocean Love” at the Courtyard Marriott in El Cajon. View event flyer. If you wish to view the works in person, you can visit the ECAA gallery at 124 East Main St. in downtown El Cajon, Wed.-Sat. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 60 percent of proceeds will benefit the East County Arts Association and 40% will benefit East County Media, the nonprofit that supports East County Magazine.

How to bid:

Send your name, mailing address, phone number, and email along with your bid amount to editor@eastcountymagazine.org. You will receive a bid number and confirmation your bid was received. Bid numbers and amounts will be posted online at the bottom of this page and updated regularly. (No personal information will be posted.) The online auction bids will be accepted until June 25 at 11 a.m., after which the auction will continue at the event from1-3 p.m.

About the artist:

Born in 1918, Wieghorst worked in a circus in his native Denmark, where he became fascinating by a Wild West circus. He came to the U.S. as a young man, where he served in the U.S. cavalry, as a New York mounted police officer, and as s a wrangler on ranches in the American West, eventually settling in El Cajon. His lifelike oil painting depictions of cowboys, Indians, horses, and Western landscapes have been likened to the works of Frederic Remington and Charles Russell. His works were hung in the White House and owned by several U.S. presidents as well as by movie star John Wayne. He became the highest paid living artist before his death in 1988.

About the works:

Beef Herd depicts a cowboy herding cattle against the backdrop of a gathering storm, illustrating Wieghorst’s masterful use of lighting and oil painting in this realistic portrayal of life in the Old West. The framed and matted print measures 43 inches wide by 35 inches high and is signed at the bottom by Wieghorst. It is number 1422 out of 1500 limited edition signed prints.

Estimated value: $2,100.

Minimum opening bid: $425. (Increase bids in increments of $50 or more.)

Love this work and want to be sure you’re the winning bidder? Buy it now for $2,800.

Spring Rain captures the power of nature as a spring storm douses a lone cowboy and his horse against the backdrop of a craggy mountain. The framed and matted work measures 37.5 inches tall by 33 inches wide. This limited-edition print is signed by Wieghorst at the bottom. It is number 1100 of 1500.

Estimated value: $2,100.

Minimum opening bid: $425. (Increase bids in increments of $50 or more.)

Love this work and want to be sure you’re the winning bidder? Buy it now for $2,800.

Questions?

Contact editor@eastcountymagazine.org or call (619)698-7617.

Event info:

The Ocean Love event on June 25 from 1-6 p.m.will have art by additional artists plus live music, refreshments, kids activities, and more. All proceeds from the event will benefit the East County Arts Association, except 40% of proceeds from the auction of these two Wieghorst limited edition prints will benefit East County Magazine.