WINDS HOWLED, RAINS COMING

East County News Service East County News Service

December 18, 2019 (San Diego’s East County) -- The winds were howling across East County on Tuesday, December 17th, when more than 50 locations recorded wind speeds above 50 miles per hour, the National Weather Service reports.

The highest recorded wind speed Tuesday in San Diego County was at Hellhole Canyon, where a hurricane-force wind gust of 91 miles per hour was recorded by an SDG&E weather monitoring station. High winds above 70 miles per hour were recorded in Descanso, Alpine and several other mountain areas.

For the holiday week coming up, be ready for rain December 22nd through 26th, with a possibility of a white Christmas with snow blanketing some local mountain communities.