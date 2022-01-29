WINDS, SNOW FLURRIES FORECAST

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

By Miriam Raftery

January 29, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Snow flurries, scattered rainfall and strong winds are forecast this afternoon and tonight in San Diego County’s mountains, creating hazardous travel conditions.  Adverse weather conditions are also forecast later in the week across our region.

Tuesday through Friday, expect moderate west winds for mountains, deserts and coastal waters with potential for yet another Santa Ana winds period Wednesday through Friday.

Elevated surf and strong rip currents are forecast in coastal waters Wednesday.


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon