WINDS, SNOW FLURRIES FORECAST

By Miriam Raftery

January 29, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Snow flurries, scattered rainfall and strong winds are forecast this afternoon and tonight in San Diego County’s mountains, creating hazardous travel conditions. Adverse weather conditions are also forecast later in the week across our region.

Tuesday through Friday, expect moderate west winds for mountains, deserts and coastal waters with potential for yet another Santa Ana winds period Wednesday through Friday.

Elevated surf and strong rip currents are forecast in coastal waters Wednesday.