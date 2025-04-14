WINDY AND WET WEATHER FORECAST; SNOW POSSIBLE IN MOUNTAINS

By Miriam Raftery

April 14, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) – As a cooling trend continues, the National Weather Service predicts strong winds, rain, and snow for our mountain areas later this week.

There is a chance of rain countywide and mountain snow on Thursday, increasing on Friday, with possible rain in the mountains as late as Saturday morning.

Snow is forecast for Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain and possibly the Julian area.Strong westerly winds are forecast Wednesday through Friday in mountain and desert areas, with gusts as high as 55 in some mountain passes and between 25-35 miles per hour near some mountain peaks.

Expect hazardous travel due to slick roads and potentially icy conditions at higher elevations. Strong winds may also pose risks for high-profile vehicles.