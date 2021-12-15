WINE AND CHEESE SOIREE DECEMBER 18 TO BENEFIT JULIAN TOWN HALL RENOVATION

East County News Service

December 15, 2021 (Julian) – Julian’s historic town hall, built in 1914, needs structural and safety upgrades. To restore it to its former glory and continue serving Julian residents and visitors, the Julian Chamber of Commerce is hosting a series of events including a wine and cheese soiree on December 18 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the town hall at 2129 Main Street in Julian.

The $50 cost includes wine tasting from several local wineries, charcuterie, music, and a chance to participate in a silent auction with prizes including:

Photo by Cindy Hedgecock

Photo by Linda Todd-Limon

Photo by Barbara Nigro

Art class Ilan Lael Foundation

NES Biogenetic Scan from Julian Wellness Center

Private tour 6 people $250 from Wolf Center (up to 6)

Deluxe stay/dinner at the lovely Orchard Hill (2nights)

Several overnight accommodations & Motor Boat Rentals from Lake Cuyamaca

Two Free Tickets to Taste of Julian 2022

Two Free Tickets to SIP of Julian 2022

Can’t attend? You can bid on prizes online at https://www.32auctions.com/Juliantownhall.

For tickets and more information, visit https://visitjulian.com/julian-town-hall-renovation/.