WINERIES OFFER ROMANTIC VALENTINE’S DAY OUTINGS

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

February 6, 2020 (San Diego’s East County)—What could be more romantic than sipping wine at a beautiful backcountry winery or vineyard? Several local wineries are sweetening the occasion with these special events:

CHEESE AND WINE PAIRING AT HATFIELD CREEK WINERY IN RAMONA

Hatfield Creek in Ramona is offer a Valentine’s Day cheese and wine pairing Feb. 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. Tastes also include other goodies including sweets, fruits and nuts along with rich zinfandel and petite syrah wines. Cost is $25 per person and includes a red rose and photo.

WINE PAIRING AT HAWK WATCH WINERY IN WARNER SPRINGS

High atop a hill in Warner Springs, Hawk Watch Winery is offering a $10 “sweets for your sweetheart” wine pairing on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15 and 16 featuring black forest berry parfait and petite sirah Other wineries along the North Mountain Wine Trail will have wine and desert pairing as well that weekend, so enjoy making a day of it.

CHOCOLATE AND WINE PAIRING AT SAN PASQUAL WINERY, LA MESA