WINTER IN ANZA-BORREGO DESERT STATE PARK

February 3, 2022 (Borrego Springs) -- When you think of the weather in February in the desert, you may think of frigid cold temperatures, wind strong enough to create sandstorms and raging flash floods. While all of this is possible, it is not common. According to NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric), Borrego Spring's average temperature in February is in the low 50's at night and low/mid 70's in the day; hardly frigid! Winds are generally mellow, averaging just over five mph, and rain, we can always use more rain, averages just around 0.5".
Near perfect winter weather!
February is a special time in the desert, a perfect time to warm up around the campfire and roast marshmallows and enjoy longer nights for more stargazing. It is an ideal time to hike up to a desert lookout and catch a sunset or go for a chilly morning bike ride that gets your heart pumping. The views of the surrounding mountains covered in snow while you sip your morning coffee are worth the trip alone!
Here are a few tips to help ensure your February trip to the desert is comfortable:
- Always check the weather. While frigid temperatures, strong winds and raging flash floods are not the norm, you do want to know if there is a chance of them.
- Pack layers for your clothing. You'll appreciate a warm jacket for the cold evenings and mornings and lighter layers for mid-day when it is warmer.
- Bring your everyday "winter comfort" items such as your favorite insulated coffee mug and hot cocoa. If you need a new mug, check out the options we sell here.
- Make sure you always pack an emergency car pack that includes emergency blankets, water and snacks if you need to spend any time stuck in your car.
- Always check road conditions before heading to the Park.
