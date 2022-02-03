WINTER IN ANZA-BORREGO DESERT STATE PARK

Anza Borrego Foundation

February 3, 2022 (Borrego Springs) -- When you think of the weather in February in the desert, you may think of frigid cold temperatures, wind strong enough to create sandstorms and raging flash floods. While all of this is possible, it is not common. According to NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric), Borrego Spring's average temperature in February is in the low 50's at night and low/mid 70's in the day; hardly frigid! Winds are generally mellow, averaging just over five mph, and rain, we can always use more rain, averages just around 0.5".

Near perfect winter weather!

February is a special time in the desert, a perfect time to warm up around the campfire and roast marshmallows and enjoy longer nights for more stargazing. It is an ideal time to hike up to a desert lookout and catch a sunset or go for a chilly morning bike ride that gets your heart pumping. The views of the surrounding mountains covered in snow while you sip your morning coffee are worth the trip alone!

Here are a few tips to help ensure your February trip to the desert is comfortable: