East County News Service

January 1, 2023 (Poway) – Bring the kids for a day of snow-filled fun at a Winter Festival complete with sledding down a snow hill, building a snowman, roasting marshmallows by a campfire, making silly faces in a photo booth, and taking a spin around a synthetic ice skating rink.

The Winter Festival will be held at the Poway Community Park and Auditorium, 13094 Civic Center Drive in Poway on Friday, January 23 from 5 p.m.to 9 p.m. and Saturday, January 14 from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m.

There will also be food vendors and shuttles available.

This event is free and open to the public.

For full details, visit https://poway.org/893/Winter-Festival.