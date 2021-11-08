WINTER FUN IS BACK: VIEJAS ICE SKATING RINK REOPENS NOVEMBER 12

By Miriam Raftery

November 8, 2021 (Alpine) – Southern California’s largest outdoor ice skating rink at Viejas Casino & Resort will reopen for the holiday season November 12 and will remain open until January 3.

Enjoy the sights and sounds of the season with holiday lights, entertainment and a winter water show as well – all at the Viejas Outlets Center, across the street from the Viejas Casino in Alpine at 5003 Willows Road.

The rink is open daily from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., weather permitting, except for these holidays:

Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve, December 24, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas Day, December 25, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Skating rentals and seasonal passes are available.

For more information visit https://viejas.com/skating-rink/.