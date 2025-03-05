WINTER SNOW COULD DROP FOOT OF SNOW ON MT. LAGUNA TONIGHT AND TOMORROW

By Miriam Raftery

March 5, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) – A major storm system will bring strong winds and rain across our region, with heavy snow forecast starting tonight in East County mountains. Mount Laguna could receive up to a foot of snow, with up to eight inches on Palomar Mountain and three inches in Julian by Friday morning. Heavy snow will make it difficult to travel above 4,000 feet in elevation.

In urban areas, flooding is possible. El Cajon, La Mesa, and other areas are expected to receive up to an inch and a half of rain, the National Weather Service predicts.

Along the coast, a small craft advisory is in effect through Friday morning due to expected high surf and high seas.

Clear weather is forecast for the weekend, but another storm system may bring more rain, snow, and strong winds starting Monday and Tuesday.