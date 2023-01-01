WINTER STORMS TO CONTINUE IN FIRST WEEK OF NEW YEAR, SNOW TONIGHT IN MOUNTAINS

By Miriam Raftery

January 1, 2023 (San Diego’s East County) – A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. tonight due to a winter storm bringing rain across the county, with snow forecast above 5,500 feet. Ice, snow and fog could make travel difficult at higher elevations. Gusty winds are also forecast.

Stormy weather will continue for most of the week. The National Weather Service predicts a chance of showers each day, with rain likely on Monday night, Tuesday night, and Wednesday night. Be careful on rain-slicked roads and if traveling at higher mountain elevations, carry chains.

In the 48 hours ending at 8 a.m. this morning, the storm dumped over three inches of precipitation on Palomar Mountain and over two inches in Julian and Valley Center. La Mesa, Santee, Ramona, and Pine Valley all had between one and two inches of rain, while Borrego Springs had only around a third of an inch.