WOLF CENTER IN JULIAN OFFERS TOURS FEB. 4

By Miriam Raftery

January 22, 2023 (Julian) – Here’s an event worth howling about.  The California Wolf Center in Julian is offering guided tours on February 4. The tours last an hour and provide an opportunity to see the facility’s critically endangered wolves and learn about wolf conservation.

Tours are at the California Wolf Center’s conservation facility on KQ Ranch Road, Julian. 

All tours are by reservation only at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.  Reserve online at https://www.californiawolfcenter.org/wolf-tours.

 


