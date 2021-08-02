WOMAN’S BODY FOUND AT LAKE MURRAY

East County News Service East County News Service

February 8, 2021 (San Diego) – San Diego Lifeguards pulled the body of an unknown woman from the waters of Lake Murray Sunday afternoon, after a caller reporting seeing the body around 1 p.m.

Fox 5 reports that Chula Vista Police were contacted, but indicated the remains do not match the description of missing mother Maya Millete.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and attempt to identify the deceased.

Lake Murray, a population destination with boaters fisher and hikers, is within Mission Trails Regional Park.