WOMAN’S BODY FOUND AT LAKE MURRAY

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
East County News Service
 
February 8, 2021 (San Diego) – San Diego Lifeguards pulled the body of an unknown woman from the waters of Lake Murray Sunday afternoon, after a caller reporting seeing the body around 1 p.m.

Fox 5 reports that Chula Vista Police were contacted, but indicated the remains do not match the description of missing mother Maya Millete. 

 
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and attempt to identify the deceased. 
 
Lake Murray, a population destination with boaters fisher and hikers, is within Mission Trails Regional Park. 
 
The death is the second to occur within a week in the park. On Jan. 31, the body of missing runner Max Lenail was found by hikers during a search; it is believed he was swept to his death trying to cross a rain-swollen river in Mission Trails near Padre Dam.
 

Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Comments

Essay edit

Submitted by on

Use essay edit if you are short on time, I recommend this service, I myself often use it and I can say for sure that this is one of the best offers on the market!

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon