WOMAN, 31, DIES DAY AFTER ADMISSION TO LAS COLINAS DETENTION FACILITY

May 14, 2025 (Santee) – A 31-year-old woman died in a hospital on May 12, one day after she was arrested for vehicle theft and resisting arrest.

According to Lt. Juan Marquez with the San Diego County Sheriff’s department, sergeants at the Las Colinas and Reentry Facility in Santee found the woman unresponsive in her cell at 7:25 p.m. on May 12 while performing routine supervisor checks.

The sergeants began CPR, activated 9-1-1and requested help from the facility’s medical staff.

Emergency medical personnel from American Medical Response (AMR) Ambulance #5 and the Santee Fire Department assumed lifesaving measures upon their arrival. AMR Ambulance transported the woman to a local hospital. Despite their efforts, the woman was pronounced deceased at the hospital at about 8:15 p.m.

The Citizens' Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) has been notified regarding the incident.

As is the protocol for all in-custody deaths, the Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and is investigating investigation to ensure all aspects of this incident are examined. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.

The identity of the deceased is currently being withheld pending notification of her family.

This is the fourth in-custody death in San Diego County jails this year. Nine persons died last year, including Jose Cervantes Conejo, whose family this week filed a lawsuit against the County over his death in a Vista detention facility after injuries including a fractured skull and brain hemmorhage, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.