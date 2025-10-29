Woman, 63, critically injured in El Cajon hit-and-run collision

East County News Service

October 29, 2025 (El Cajon) -- On Thursday evening, October 23, a vehicle traveling westbound on Main Street in El Cajon struck a pedestrian who was crossing southbound. After the collision, the driver of the vehicle failed to stop and fled in the vehicle, says Lt. Joe Crawford with El Cajon Police.

The pedestrian, a 63-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital with major injuries. Her identity is not being released at this time.

Traffic Investigators identified the involved vehicle as a Hyundai Sonata. Later, officers located the vehicle parked unoccupied in a nearby neighborhood. The driver has not been located. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information about these crimes should contact the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at www.sdcrimestoppers.org.