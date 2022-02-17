WOMAN, 77, DIES AFTER BEING HIT BY CAR IN LAKESIDE

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: CC-by-NC-ND

February 17, 2022 (Lakeside) – A 77-year-old woman was struck by a car while walking east at the intersection of Pino Drive and Lindo Lane in Lakeside this morning. She was taken to Sharp Memorial, where she died of her injuries.

The accident occurred at 6:45 a.m., when a 2000 Honda Accord driving north on Pino Drive hit the pedestrian. The Honda was driven by a Lakeside man, 37, who had a female juvenile passenger.

The driver of the Honda and his passenger remained on scene and were uninjured,” says Officer Travis Garrow with the California Highway Patrol. “It is not believed alcohol or drugs are a factor in this crash.”

The identity of the deceased will only be released through the medical examiner’s office once family notification has been made.









