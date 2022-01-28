WOMAN ARRESTED FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ASSAULT THAT LEFT PARTNER SEVERELY INJURED IN SANTEE

By Miriam Raftery

Photo by Rebecca Jefferis Williamson: Las Colinas Detention facility, Santee

March 31, 2022 (Santee) – Brandi McCrystal, 26, has been arrested for felony domestic violence after allegedly severely injuring her partner, a 24-year-old woman.

Deputies responded to a medical aid call on March 29 shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of Graves Ave., Santee. Fire department personnel provided medical aid to the victim, who was transported to a hospital for treatment.

“Due to the severity of the injuries, the Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and has assumed responsibility of the investigation. The name of the victim is known to investigators, however her name will not be released due to investigative reasons,” says Lieutenant Chris Steffen.

Investigators identified McCrystal, who lived with the victim, as the suspect in the violent assault. McCrystal was arrested shortly before 6 p.m. last night and has been booked into the Las Colinas Detention facility in Santee for felony domestic violence.

The circumstances and motivation for this crime are under investigation.