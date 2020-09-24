WOMAN ARRESTED FOR STABBING FATHER IN LAKESIDE

By Miriam Raftery

September 24, 2020 (Lakeside) – Hannah Wogatzke is under arrest for the suspected stabbing of her father, who is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Deputies responded to a call reporting the stabbing Tuesday around 9:42 p.m. in the 12000 block of Woodside Avenue in Lakeside. The victim told officers he had been stabbed in the abdomen by his adult daughter, who had fled the residence. He also suffered a laceration on his forearm.

With help from the Sheriff’s ASTREA helicopter and a K-9 dog unit, deputies searched the complex and surrounding areas. “A citizen flagged down Deputies and stated he believed Wogatzke was hiding behind a dumpster inside of the complex,” says Sgt. Pat Fox.

Deputies found Wogatzke hiding in a tight space between the dumpster and a concrete wall. She was taken ito custody without incident. She was found in possession of pepper spray and a taser.