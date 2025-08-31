Woman arrested for vandalizing Santee Post Office

East County News Service

August 31, 2025 (Santee) – A suspect accused of vandalizing the Santee Post Office on Mission Gorge Road last night was caught red-handed -- or rather, black-handed – early this morning.

Brandy Thomas, 52, was found in possession of black spray paint cans and had paint on her hands, legs and clothing when apprehended, according to Lieutenant Thomas Fletcher.

A witness reporting seeing the suspect spray an area approximately 5 by 10 feet on the front doors of the building around 8:06 p.m. last night.

Thomas was arrested for felony vandalism and has been booked into the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry facility in Santee.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Santee Sheriff's Station at (619) 956-4000.