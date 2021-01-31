WOMAN ASSAULTED BY STRANGER IN LA MESA

East County News Service

January 31, 2021 (La Mesa) – La Mesa Police are warning the public about an assault in the 4300 block of Date Ave. near Acacia around 8 p.m. on January 28. The female victim described the suspect as a tall white-or light-skinned male around 6 feet 2 inches tall with a thin build.

The victim posted on social media, “I was walking my dog alone (which I don’t normally do) and heard a noise, I stopped to look and was yanked into the bushes. My dog started to freak out and tried to bite the man but he grabbed me again and I literally threw myself down an embankment to get away. I just tucked and rolled. When I stopped I looked up and only saw my dog, no one else.” She indicated the man “smelled horrible” leading her to believe he may be homeless.

“I ran to the house in front of me and knocked on the door and hid and called 911, thankfully my phone survived and was still in my pPocket. The lovely and kind owners of the home let me in and kept me safe until the Police and my husband showed up.”

She urged other women to “keep your eyes open and please don’t walk alone.”

A press release from LMPD advises, “Please contact LMPD if you see anyone matching that description in the area. Officers have been conducting extra patrols in the area during the evening and night time hours and will continue to be present in the area as we work to identify this subject.”