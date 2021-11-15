WOMAN DIES IN RAMONA HOUSE FIRE, DEPUTIES TREATED FOR SMOKE INHALATION

East County News Service

November 15, 2021 (Ramona) – A woman called 9-11 screaming for help this morning at 2:31 a.m., but could not provide her address. Deputies with the Ramona Sheriff's Substation drove around the area and discovered a house on fire in the 500 block of Telford Lane.

“They forced the door open and made several attempts to reach the woman inside the home, but the house was quickly engulfed in flames,” says Sergeant Greg Hampton. “With smoke and flames overwhelming the deputies, they were forced to leave the house and were unable to rescue the woman inside.”

Three deputies were treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Medical Examiner's Office will identify the body, as well as determine cause and manner of death once the family has been notified.

While the investigation is still ongoing and things may later change, the Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit Detectives say they do not believe this is a criminal act.

“There is nothing suspicious about the fire at this time. What exactly started the fire remains under investigation,” says Sgt. Hampton. The Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit investigates all fires resulting in serious injuries or death.