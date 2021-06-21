WOMAN FATALLY STABBED IN EL CAJON

By Miriam Raftery

June 21, 2021 (El Cajon) – El Cajon Police detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a woman who appeared to be homeless found sitting in a pool of blood at a bus stop at East Madison Ave. and Walter Way Wednesday night at 6:40 p.m.

“Officers arrived and began CPR. The victim appeared to have been stabbed at least one time,” says Lieutenant Keith MacArthur.

The victim has been identified, however her name is being withheld until her family is notified.

An investigation into the apparent homicide is ongoing. Anyone with information that could help identify the person responsible for this crime should contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619)579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.