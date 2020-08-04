WOMAN WITH MEMORY ISSUES MISSING: POSSIBLY IN ENCANTO, CITY HEIGHTS OR DOWNTOWN SAN DIEGO

East County News Service East County News Service

Photo Courtesy: San Diego Police Department

On 4/8/2020, Ernestine Edwards was reported missing to the San Diego Police Department. It is believed Edwards went missing between March 27th and April 1st 2020. Edwards resides in the Encanto area of Southeastern San Diego. She has family and friends in City Heights and Downtown San Diego.

Edwards has been having memory loss and is believed to be suffering from the beginning stage of dementia. Edwards has been getting forgetful and can’t remember where she lives. Edwards may not remember she has her own apartment and could be seeking assistance at local shelters or even living homelessly. Edwards uses the bus and trolley systems, but usually gets around on foot.

Edwards is described as a black female, 63 years old, 5’3”, 100lbs, Grey Hair, Brown Eyes.