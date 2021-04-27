WOMAN SHOT IN PARKED CAR IN SPRING VALLEY DIES AT HOSPITAL

East County News Service

Photo: Creative Commons image via Bing

April 27, 2021 (Spring Valley) – San Diego resident Karmen Dionne Anderson, 40, known as Karmen Hicks, has died of a gunshot wound she received Saturday night while seated in a parked car in Spring Valley.

On Saturday, April 24 around 11:30 p.m., Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of the shooting in the 3600 block of Bancroft Drive in Spring Valley. When deputies arrived, they learned a woman had been shot while seated in a parked vehicle, but she was no longer at the scene.

Another person had driven the woman to a local area hospital where she was being treated for gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, her declined and she was pronounced dead Monday morning, April 26.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit assumed responsibility of the investigation. The victim’s family has been notified of her death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

