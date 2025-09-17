Woman who sued Nathan Fletcher now seeks restraining order against his wife, Lorena Gonzalez

By Miriam Raftery

Photos: left, Grecia Figueroa, right, Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher

September 17, 2025 (San Diego) -- Grecia Figueroa, the woman who filed an unsuccessful harassment lawsuit against former Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, has now filed a request seeking a restraining order against Fletcher’s wife, labor leader Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher.

“It is vile and oppressive to use your position of power to attack and lie about people who can’t publicly defend themselves,” Figueroa states.

In her filing, Figueroa claims that Gonzalez-Fletcher engaged in a “smear campaign” against her. Gonzalez-Fletcher calls the charges "false."

The declaration asks for an order to prohibit Gonzalez from contacting Figueroa, “soliciting or encouraging others to monitor or harass me,” or “engaging in surveillance, monitoring, or stalking of any kind.”

Gonzalez told ECM news partner Times of San Diego, “This woman aggressively sought out my husband for years, bragged about wanting to wreck our marriage so she could have him, lied about him and me in a series of now discredited lawsuits with the specific stated intention to ruin his career and reputation, cause me harm and bankrupt our family. She continues to try to manipulate the media in a pattern of harassment that will be dismissed as false and improper like everything else she has done.”

The judge declined to issue an immediate restraining order, but has set a hearing for October for the case (Case number 25HR048880C).

Figueroa’s prior case against Fletcher, which alleged sexual harassment when both worked at Metropolitan Transit District, was dismissed. In that case, the judge’s ruling stated that Figueroa had repeatedly destroyed evidence. Fletcher denied the harassment allegations and has filed a defamation lawsuit against Figueroa. Her case disgraced Fletcher, causing him to resign from both MTS and the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. Fletcher has said he has no plans to seek public office in the future.