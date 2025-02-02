WOMEN’S CHORAL GROUP, KEY OF SHE, PERFORMS MARCH 2 IN SANTEE

East County News Service

February 2, 2025 (Santee) - Key of She, a 12 woman choral group, is presenting a free concert on Sunday March 2, at 2 p.m. at the Carlton Hills Lutheran Church at 9735 Halberns Blvd in Santee. The repertoire is an eclectic blend of classical and contemporary pieces. Some a cappella and some accompanied, to cover all tastes in music.

You’re invited to join the Key of She in their first appearance “East of I-15."

You can hear previous performances on their website: KeyOfShe.org.