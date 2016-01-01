Women’s History Month: Honoring Erica Pinto

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

This Women’s History Month, we recognize Erica Pinto, a transformative tribal leader whose work has strengthened tribal sovereignty, economic opportunity, and community wellness across the Kumeyaay Nation and San Diego region.

In 2015, Erica Pinto made history as the first woman ever elected Chairwoman of the Jamul Indian Village, a historic milestone and a powerful continuation of Kumeyaay leadership traditions rooted in service to community and respect for ancestors.

She grew up on the Jamul and Viejas reservations, where she witnessed the hardships of her people. Her mother, who has been active in Tribal government for several decades, instilled in her the importance of respecting our ancestors and giving back to Jamul Indian Village, lessons she carries with her to this day.

Her connection to tribal governance began early. At just 21 years old, she became the youngest person ever elected to the Tribal Council, beginning a career dedicated to protecting tribal sovereignty and expanding opportunity for her people.

Under her leadership, Jamul Indian Village opened Jamul Casino in 2016, creating nearly 1,000 permanent jobs and generating significant economic opportunity for the region as well as tribal members. She also guided a major $515 million financial restructuring to support future development, including a new hotel project that further strengthesn tribal economic independence.

Chairwoman Pinto has also negotiated agreements providing over $100 million in public safety and community benefit funding for San Diego County, supporting both tribal citizens and surrounding communities.

Her influence extends nationally. In 2022, she was appointed by then-U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland to the Secretary’s Tribal Advisory Committee, representing tribes across the Pacific Region.

She also serves as Chairwoman of the California Tribal Chairpersons' Association and Vice President of the Southern California Tribal Chairmen’s Association, helping elevate tribal voices in statewide and regional policy discussions. She is also on the Board of Directors of the Southern Indian Health Council.

Beyond economic development and governance, Pinto is deeply committed to youth wellness and cultural preservation. She cofounded the Acorns to Oaks program to strengthen Kumeyaay culture, leadership development and substance-abuse prevention for tribal youth.

Women’s History Month is about honoring women who break barriers while strengthening their communities.